Jantjies can learn a lot from Smith test

Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies has come a long way in four months and on Saturday he will have a glimpse of greatness first hand when he comes up against Aaron Smith.

The All Black World Cup-winner is one of the greatest halfbacks in the history of the game.

For Jantjies‚ who started the year as the Stormers’ second choice halfback‚ it’s a massive opportunity to measure himself‚ and learn from‚ the best.

"He (Smith) does sum up the situation really quickly and in that regard is one to follow and I definitely want to do that but there is a long way to go before I can compare myself to Aaron Smith‚" said Jantjies.

"But if I am willing to learn and focus on what I can achieve then there is no reason why I can’t achieve it.