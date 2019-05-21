London opportunity for Blitzboks

The Blitzboks have two more tournaments left in the current 2018/19 HSBC World Sevens Series campaign to secure their automatic Olympic Games qualification.

This weekend’s London leg of the series in the penultimate of a season where the top four are guaranteed a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Currently the Blitzboks are comfortably in fourth on 121 points thanks to winning two of the last three tournaments in Vancouver and Singapore.

They are 14 points clear of fifth placed England.

Barring a dramatic under-performance in London and next week in Paris‚ the Blitzboks should comfortably lock down their Tokyo place in the coming fortnight.