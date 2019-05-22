The Sharks' bulky inside centre Andre Esterhuizen doesn't quite comprehend why they've had a dodgy record against their South African counterparts this season.

The Durban side have lost two home SA derbies against the Bulls and the Stormers and were carted in the corresponding fixture against the former.

They had some success against the Lions‚ who they host this weekend but nothing can be taken for granted when the Sharks play‚ especially at home.

They are the true definition of Jekyll and Hyde in the South African Super Rugby sense.

“I don't have a reason for that but we like touring but I also think it's a mindset thing that we need to get right.

"We have to play at our best against South African teams. We always want to beat the overseas guys but it has to be a priority to beat SA teams‚” Esterhuizen said.

“It's not like we don't want to beat them‚ but I do think it's a mindset thing.”