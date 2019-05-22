After nine years in the colours of the Springbok Sevens‚ sweeper Branco du Preez will become the most capped Blitzboks of all time at this weekend’s London leg of the 2018/19 HSBC World Sevens Series.

When Du Preez takes the field against Japan in SA’s Pool A match at Twickenham on Saturday‚ he will earn his 70th World Series cap‚ surpassing the 69 he shares with Kyle Brown.

It highlights his impressive consistency and longevity in a sport associated with brevity.

"Without this team‚ I would not have achieved anything‚" said Du Preez.

"I feel immensely proud of this. And immensely grateful.

"Not only because I am still able to do what I love‚ but to be able to do it with players who symbolize what the Blitzboks stand for. When we landed in London on Monday morning‚ I felt so blessed."