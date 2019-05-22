Cyle Brink ready to rumble again

He was on the brink of making his Test debut last year when an untimely knee injury drove him to the edge of despair.

A teammate fell on Cyle Brink in the lead up to the Test against Argentina in Durban which tore his right patella tendon in training.

That was after a nerve and shoulder injury prevented him from a potential introduction to Test rugby a few months earlier.

“It came at the wrong time but if you think about it that way it is going to upset you.

"I thought about it as a lesson and maybe there is a bigger plan.

"Hopefully I can play well and the opportunities come again‚” said a philosophical Brink.