Sharks captain Louis Schreuder is not worried about log pressure even though they have a quartet of must-win matches.

The first of those games is against the Lions at King's Park on Saturday and with the Johannesburg side finding a way to win despite the transition they are going through‚ the Sharks understand the task that lies ahead of them.

With 29 points‚ the fourth-placed Sharks are three points behind the log-leading Bulls and second-placed Jaguares‚ with the Bulls on top due to points difference.

Those sides have early games against the Brumbies (Bulls on Friday) and the Waratahs (Jaguares on Saturday) that may significantly alter the task the Sharks and the Lions have.

The Lions are only a point ahead of the Sharks in third place‚ with Schreuder saying the Lions may have a point to prove.