The Bulls worried by massive player exodus after World Cup

Several high-profile players are expected to leave SA after the Rugby World Cup later this year and Blue Bulls Company chief executive Alfons Meyer admitted that they are worried.

Springboks Handré Pollard‚ Lood de Jager‚ Jesse Kriel and Jason Jenkins recently announced that they are not returning to Loftus after the World Cup and intend to continue their careers in Europe and Japan.

The quartet are key members of Bulls coach Pote Human’s plans in Super Rugby this season and the Pretoria club are in a tailspin.

“Of course we are worried.

"We have tried our best to retain all the Springboks players who are leaving in the form of Lood de Jager‚ Handré‚ Jesse Kriel and Jason Jenkins‚” said Meyer.