Regular Lions captain Warren Whiteley has passed a lot of time on the sidelines this season.

This week he has to pass a kidney stone‚ which is an impediment big enough to render him inactive as his teammates prepare to take on the Stormers at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Whiteley was admitted to hospital with the affliction on Sunday and although he has been discharged he now has to wait for it to make an exit.

His continued absence must be a source of great frustration for the player who has battled a pectoral muscle and a knee injury this season.

How long he will remain on the sidelines isn’t clear as a prognosis on his knee injury wasn’t forthcoming from team officials.

As if the medical bulletin wasn’t grim enough‚ the Lions may also be without vice captain Elton Jantjies this weekend.