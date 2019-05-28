Rugby

Seabelo Senatla relishing a run of games

28 May 2019 - 16:17 By Craig Ray
The DHL Stormers star Seabelo Senatla scores a try during a Super Rugby match against the Highlanders at Newlands in Cape Town on May 25 2019.
The DHL Stormers star Seabelo Senatla scores a try during a Super Rugby match against the Highlanders at Newlands in Cape Town on May 25 2019.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

The Stormers’ late surge to a Super Rugby play-off place has been the result of much improved cohesion as a team mainly due to the excellent form of several leading players.

And one of the players who is suddenly fulfilling his immense promise is wing Seabelo Senatla.

The former Blitzboks’ main strike weapon has never fully made a successful transition to the longer version of the game‚ mostly because he has had relatively little game time.

Injuries have plagued Senatla’s transition while he hasn't always been able to force his way into the match-day squad – particularly at Super Rugby level.

Earlier this season Senatla‚ although fully fit for the first time in a year‚ was asked to work on his aerial skills and defence.

He was initially out of the frame‚ but injuries to Sergeal Petersen and SP Marais have created a gap for the speedster to take‚ and he has needed no second invitation to surge through it.

'There won't be sport in five years and there won't be the Springboks‚' warns SA Rugby chief Roux

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux has warned that sport could die a slow and painful death in about five years time if the Independent ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Senatla has been in superb form in recent weeks‚ culminating in his most accomplished performance at Super Rugby level during last week’s 34-22 win over the Highlanders at Newlands.

Coach Robbie Fleck praised Senatla’s work rate‚ ability under the high ball and defence – all aspects of his game he had been honing for months.

The coach called it Senatla’s best game and said that it was because he finally had a run of matches‚ which has allowed him to settle in.

“I’ve been fighting for game time for a while‚” Senatla said.

“Fleckie communicated to me very early in the season that it wouldn’t be easy for me to get a run in the team.

“He said I was unlikely to get a chunk of time in the team‚ and that my chances would come in snippets.

Why the Bulls have to win all their remaining round robin matches

Bulls utility forward Hanro Liebenberg has admitted that they are faced with the difficult task of winning all their remaining round robin matches to ...
Sport
6 hours ago

"That’s what happened initially – I got five minutes here‚ seven minutes there. It was frustrating but I kept reminding myself that Fleckie said it would be a process.

“I needed to keep staying faithful in my work and I needed to be ready. It was unfortunate for Sergeal to be injured but it gave me my chance. That’s how the game of rugby goes.”

Senatla admitted that he’d heard the chatter that last week was his best game in Stormers jersey but he was happier knowing that his work behind the scenes is starting to translate on performances on the field.

“Apparently people are saying last week was my best game‚ but I’m just glad that my focus on the smaller things is paying off‚” Senatla said.

“I think I got all the high balls and did well and defence. It’s not that my defence is bad‚ but I had a good all round game.”

Most read

  1. TS Galaxy player dies in car accident Soccer
  2. Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe speaks his mind on players and money Soccer
  3. Tributes pour in for TS Galaxy's 'fallen soldier' Thembinkosi Mbamba Soccer
  4. Sundowns' 'Invisible man' has seen it all and says Pitso is the best Sport
  5. 'I can turn Kaizer Chiefs into champions,' says coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client

Related articles

  1. Stormers keep their Super Rugby playoff hopes alive Sport
  2. Bulls have a mountain to climb to make the Super Rugby playoffs Sport
  3. Player exodus could help Boks at the World Cup, says Bryan Habana Sport
  4. Dominant Sharks do the double over the Lions Sport
  5. Blitzboks stumble in London but book Tokyo 2020 slot Rugby
  6. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  7. Jantjies stars as Stormers down Highlanders Rugby
  8. Junior Boks out to show their mettle at U20 World Championships Sport
X