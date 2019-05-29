Rugby

Free-to-air TV sport ‘will kill pro rugby in five years’

29 May 2019 - 07:00 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Professional rugby in SA will be dead within five years if proposed new sport broadcasting regulations are implemented, SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux warned on Tuesday.

SA Rugby and Boxing SA have put up a strong, united front to oppose the regulations by the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), whose aim is free-to-air coverage for sports events that are of national importance.

 

