Growing up Lions’ flank Vincent Tshituka perennially measured himself against big names in big teams.

The years leading up to matric schooled him in it.

Having taken up rugby at the less steeped Northcliff High School‚ Tshituka has forever had to go up against players and teams with reputations that precede them.

That’s why he is ready for the redoubtable Hurricanes who travel to Ellis Park on Saturday.

“I’m actually excited‚” enthused Tshituka about the prospect of going up against All Blacks backrower Ardie Savea.

“Every time I go up against (big) names I want to see how I go. I’ve always been up against it my entire life coming from a small school.

“I have always lived up to the expectation so I don’t see why I wouldn’t this weekend if I’m selected to play‚” he said a little belligerently.