The Sharks' Super Rugby play-off hopes hang by a thread and the worst place they could go to is to Buenos Aires‚ where the dangerous Jaguares await this weekend.

The equation is straight-forward for both teams.

The Jaguares (41) win and they wrap up the South African conference with a game to spare.

A loss for the Sharks (33) pretty much ends their interest in the play-offs‚ especially with the teams above them; the Bulls (34) and Lions (35) having earlier games against the Highlanders and the Hurricanes respectively to capitalise on their advantages.

What's worse‚ the Sharks face a team that put 50 past them earlier this season in what was a listless home display by the Durban side.

They were blown away at home on April 13 in a game that signalled the Jaguares' intentions in the tournament.