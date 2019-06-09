The Lions’ prospects of again going deep into the business end of Super Rugby hang by a thread.

Not only did the resounding 37-17 defeat at the hands of the Hurricanes slam the brakes on their passage into the knock-out stages‚ but they are likely to be without Kwagga Smith for the remainder of the campaign.

Unless results elsewhere work in their favour‚ the Lions are now required to win this weekend’s clash against the Bulls to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Smith was withdrawn from the action in the 26th minute of the clash against the Canes with a hamstring injury and coach Swys de Bruin wasn’t optimistic about their prospects of getting him back any time soon.

“That hammie went.

"Usually with that kind of hamstring injury you are looking at six weeks‚” said the downcast coach.