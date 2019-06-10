The Stormers‚ Sharks‚ Bulls and Lions are all in a fight for four play-off berths along with the Highlanders‚ Rebels‚ Chiefs‚ Waratahs and Blues in one of the most frenetic finales to a Super Rugby season in history.

Win that and they’re through‚ lose and they have an anxious wait for other results. The Chiefs need to win at a minimum to reach 35 log points.

The Highlanders (31) face the Waratahs (30) in Dunedin. The loser is definitely out of the reckoning‚ although the winner is not guaranteed a place in the last eight‚ depending on other results.

It all comes down to the two SA derbies‚ which are almost straight knockout matches.

The Bulls (36) face the Lions (35) while the Stormers (34) host the Sharks (33).