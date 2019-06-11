The world’s breakthrough player from last year‚ by his own admission‚ is yet to break into a proper sweat this time round.

Aphiwe Dyantyi took the rugby world by storm last year but this year‚ almost as expected‚ his advances have been far more measured.

“Coming from last season there was probably a lot of expectation‚” conceded Dyantyi on Tuesday.

“It hasn’t been easy coming from last season. I struggled with a lot of niggles at the start of the season.”

He says credit must go to the Lions’ coach Swys de Bruin and the medical staff who gave him time off to go for rehab.

“I’m enjoying the space that I’m in‚” said Dynatyi as a result.

Those niggles have meant him vacating the blocks with less alacrity this season but he feels he is about to hit his stride.