Bulls now on auto pilot

The Bulls will hit autopilot as they wing their way to Wellington to face the Hurricanes in next Saturday’s (09.35am) quarter-final.

They are likely to be knackered by the time they reach the New Zealand capital midnight on Monday and time off their feet will be critical in their recovery.

Besides‚ they’ve trained enough to get themselves into this position.

“We have to take it easy. Now it is only a mental thing.

"You don’t have to work very hard. The guys know what is expected of them‚” said coach Pote Human after his team vanquished the Lions 48-27 at Loftus on Saturday.

“It is a knock-out phase so everybody is on zero. I know the Hurricanes are a very good side.

"They have the most wins in the competition. It is going to be tough over there but I really believe we have the team to do it.”