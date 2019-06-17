Lions coach Swys de Bruin reckons his team’s failure to reach Super Rugby’s quarter-finals‚ having been in the three most recent finals‚ isn’t a sign of regress.

There was a hint of defiance in De Bruin’s tone following his team’s 48-27 defeat at the hands of the Bulls at Loftus at the weekend‚ which served to dump the Lions from this year’s competition.

“Would you say so?” he turned on his interrogator.

“We lost 13‚ 14 players. We played 11 under-21s this season. That’s not going backwards. I’m excited. It is bad that we lost but tomorrow the sun will shine again and will still have young talent coming through‚” said De Bruin.

He then reached for the few positives.

“We had good moments too. We had the third or fourth most defenders beaten‚ the third or fourth most clean line breaks as well. We have lots of positives to take forward. We have to focus on the positives now.