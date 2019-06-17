Sharks coach Robert du Preez labelled sections of the media as ‘cockroaches’ after his side scored a late try to beat the Stormers 12-9 and advance to the Super Rugby play-offs.

Stories emerging from Durban suggested that Du Preez had lost the dressing room and that there was a breakdown between the coach and senior players.

The attitude the team delivered on the pitch though‚ suggested otherwise.

Even though the performance left much to be desired‚ the character and commitment of his team was exemplary.

The Sharks didn’t look like a team that was in disarray as they launched a multi-phase attack in the dying moments of the game‚ which eventually led to centre Lukhanyo Am scoring the winning try.

The Sharks now travel to Brisbane to take on the Brumbies in the quarterfinals next week.

“The Durban press are a bunch of cockroaches‚” Du Preez said.

“I would say this was a team playing for each other.

"All the terrible press that this team and the management have been getting over the last month‚ is just a complete a joke.”