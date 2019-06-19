Beast & Peter de Villiers: Mzansi is helluva divided on controversial comments

Veteran Springbok loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira's comments regarding former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers have sparked outrage, resulting in the athlete and the publishers of his book releasing a statement explaining that context around his narrative is critical.

Mtawarira made headlines after snippets of his soon-to-be-released book, Beast, were released. The controversial comments around De Villiers gained the most traction, with the rugby player poking holes in his former coach's strategies.

"His methods and approach didn't really work with the Springboks, and as players we had to be careful what we said to the media. What you said would get back to Peter and affect your place on the team," reads one part of the extract which has been widely shared.

The comments have drawn widespread reaction and prompted De Villiers himself to comment. He was on Robert Marawa's Radio 2000 and Metro FM show, Marawa Sports Worldwide on Tuesday.