Beast & Peter de Villiers: Mzansi is helluva divided on controversial comments
Veteran Springbok loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira's comments regarding former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers have sparked outrage, resulting in the athlete and the publishers of his book releasing a statement explaining that context around his narrative is critical.
Mtawarira made headlines after snippets of his soon-to-be-released book, Beast, were released. The controversial comments around De Villiers gained the most traction, with the rugby player poking holes in his former coach's strategies.
"His methods and approach didn't really work with the Springboks, and as players we had to be careful what we said to the media. What you said would get back to Peter and affect your place on the team," reads one part of the extract which has been widely shared.
The comments have drawn widespread reaction and prompted De Villiers himself to comment. He was on Robert Marawa's Radio 2000 and Metro FM show, Marawa Sports Worldwide on Tuesday.
"But then again, I understand it. I do understand that we allow ourselves to be controlled by either outside forces, or money, or power and all those kinds of things. So ja, I just hope for him to get well soon, so that he can actually fight for a place in the World Cup."
Mtawarira is currently injured and has not been playing for the Sharks.
The outpouring of reactions to the comment resulted in Mtawarira releasing a statement on the extract.
"A few commentators who have had pre-launch access to the book have honed in on one paragraph, which they interpret as critical of former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers. However, when they focus on a short extract, they fail to provide context within the greater journey of the rugby player."
Mtawarira said a lot had "been said and insinuated" about his memoir and attached the statement.
Despite his attempts to clear the air, Mzansi remains divided.
