Israel Folau defiant after 'anti-gay' crowdfunding campaign shut down

Rugby star Israel Folau said his resolve to fight his sacking for homophobic comments had "only been hardened" by criticism as a crowdfunding campaign for his legal fees was shut down on Monday.

Super Rugby's most prolific try-scorer, who is planning a court battle with former employer Rugby Australia, had raised more than Aus$700,000 (US$486,000) of a Aus$3 million target from more than 7,000 donors.

But this will now be refunded after his GoFundMe webpage, set up on Friday, was taken down by the platform which said it wouldn't "tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion".

Folau's camp accused GoFundMe of buckling under pressure and lashed out at "a continuing campaign of discrimination against Israel and his supporters", which it said included his personal website coming under "what we believe was a sustained cyberattack".

"Since requesting public donations to help him with his legal action against Rugby Australia, Israel and his supporters have come under intense scrutiny in the media," a Folau spokesperson said in a statement.