British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland will spend the first half of 2020 gathering intelligence on South African players after signing a four-year deal to coach the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

The –year old Gatland will lead the Super Rugby side from next year‚ but take a year off from August 2020 to focus on the Lions’ 2021 tour to South Africa.

The New Zealander and former All Black hooker‚ who spent the last eleven years coaching Wales‚ confirmed as Lions head coach for a third time earlier this month.

He is stepping down from the Welsh job following Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

The Chiefs job is a natural fit for the former hooker where he is taking over from Colin Cooper who resigned after the Waikato franchise failed to make Super Rugby‚ semi-finals.

Although Gatland will have first hand views of many of his Bok opponents while coaching the Chiefs‚ he won’t be in the northern hemisphere to monitor the form of his own Lions players.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to come back home‚” Gatland said.

“The opportunity to come back as head coach of the Chiefs is something that I am really looking forward to. The Chiefs are well known for the success they’ve had both on and off the field and the really loyal support they have from everyone within the Chiefs region.”

“I am excited to come back and be a part of the Chiefs community with the players‚ the fans‚ the sponsors‚ it’s something I really look forward to.”

New Zealand Rugby Head of Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum welcomed Gatland’s appointment.

“This is an outstanding appointment and a coup for the Chiefs‚ for Super Rugby and for the game in New Zealand generally. We are excited to have a coach of Gats’ experience and international standing coming back into our environment.”

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins is enthusiastic about the appointment.

“Warren is a world-class coach who boasts a proven track record. With a sound rugby background and his desire to return home to New Zealand and be involved in Super Rugby naturally made him a top choice for the role.

“Like Warren we are excited for his return to the Chiefs Rugby environment. He will continue to build on the work Colin Cooper and his team management have achieved in maintaining a sustainable high-performance environment for the club.”