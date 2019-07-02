The expected post-Rugby World Cup exodus has seemingly started for the Lions with Springbok centre Lionel Mapoe being one of the biggest stars to leave the union.

Mapoe‚ who has been capped 14 times for the Springboks since 2015‚ will be followed out of the exit door by fellow Springboks Ruan Combrinck and Stephan Lewies.

Other players who will be leaving the Lions are hooker Robbie Coetzee‚ utility back Sylvian Mahuza‚ scrumhalf Nic Groom‚ prop Danie Mienie‚ lock Robert Kruger and centres Harold Vorster and Franco Naude.

A number of these players were squad members during the Lions' decent Super Rugby years between 2016 and 2018.