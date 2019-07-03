'Richie Mo’unga is due a bad game‚' says former Bok wing Bryan Habana

The Richie Mo’unga magic carpet ride has made a few uncharacteristic loops this season but it is the one he comes up with in Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Jaguares he hopes will remain etched in rugby lovers’ consciousness.

Earlier this week his image was restored to its full sheen when an investigation into his behaviour while on tour with the Crusaders in Cape Town produced a positive conclusion for the pivot.

It was alleged that he spat beer at a woman and her friends in a bar before inappropriately touching her‚ but the investigation found allegations could not be substantiated.

Mo’unga is thus free to play in Saturday’s final in Christchurch and continue the spell he has cast over the opposition this season.

This season he has taken centre stage and even the Beauden Barrett show has now banished to the shadows.