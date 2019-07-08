John Dobson questions validity of single round Currie Cup

Western Province Currie Cup coach John Dobson‚ who will also coach the Stormers in the Super Rugby in 2020‚ has questioned the value of a single round competition this year.

At most teams will have eight games in the tournament if they make the Currie Cup final.

Given that the Currie Cup has devolved into a development tournament for Super Rugby‚ Dobson feels this is too short.

But at Western Province there is also pressure to win the competition – Dobson revealed that he was told by the board winning the tournament was a priority.

“If the Currie Cup is our premier domestic competition it shouldn’t be a single round‚” Dobson said.