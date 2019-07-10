Rugby

'A hero, a great Bok, a friend': Tributes pour in for James Small

10 July 2019 - 15:56 By TimesLIVE
James Small celebrates during the Rugby World Cup final on June 24 1995 at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.
James Small celebrates during the Rugby World Cup final on June 24 1995 at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Tributes poured in on social media on Wednesday as news spread of former Springbok James Small's death.

Small, who turned 50 earlier this year, was part of the Springbok team that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Many hailed the player, known as a rebel, as a childhood hero who inspired them to play the game.

People from all walks of life shared their feelings on Twitter and Facebook. Here are some of the tributes:

R.I.P James Small...inspired my love for the game from a young age. I’ll never forget when I was 14 you literally...

Posted by Corné Wheeler on Wednesday, 10 July 2019

THE HEAVENS HAVE GAINED ANOTHER ANGEL! RIP JAMES SMALL. YOU CHANGED THE WAY A WING PLAYED THE GAME OF RUGBY. I HOPE...

Posted by Matthew Small on Wednesday, 10 July 2019

MORE

Springbok legend James Small has died

Springbok rugby’s most celebrated rebel James Small has died.
Sport
3 hours ago

SA Rugby mourns the death of Springbok legend James Small

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says former Springbok wing James Small will be remembered for his passion for life and rugby.
Sport
2 hours ago

'I'm shocked and I can't believe it‚' says Mark Andrews after James Small's death

Former Springbok winger‚ James Small‚ one of South Africa's 1995 Rugby World Cup winners‚ has died.
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lebo Mothiba's constantly tucked-in shirt becomes a talking point in Egypt Soccer
  2. Mzansi shows Thembinkosi Lorch all the love after historic goal Soccer
  3. Why Jay-Jay Okocha fears Bafana Bafana's Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch Soccer
  4. Bafana players set to pocket R670,000 each if they beat Nigeria in Afcon ... Soccer
  5. Bafana Bafana beat Egypt 1-0 and shock Africa Soccer

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester
X