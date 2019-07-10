Former Springbok winger‚ James Small‚ one of South Africa's 1995 Rugby World Cup winners‚ has died.

Small‚ who represented the Springboks in 47 Tests between 1992 and 1997‚ was reported to have been a victim of a heart attack on Wednesday. He was 50.

Former the Sharks and Springbok team mate Mark Andrews‚ who played as a lock forward‚ said they were notified of Small's passing on their 1995 Rugby World Cup winners and the death came as a shock to him.

“We've got a very close Whatsapp group and we've been made aware of his passing about an hour ago.