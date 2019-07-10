Rugby

'I'm shocked and I can't believe it‚' says Mark Andrews after James Small's death

10 July 2019 - 14:49 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Former Springbok James Small played 47 Tests for South Africa.
Former Springbok James Small played 47 Tests for South Africa.
Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

Former Springbok winger‚ James Small‚ one of South Africa's 1995 Rugby World Cup winners‚ has died.

Small‚ who represented the Springboks in 47 Tests between 1992 and 1997‚ was reported to have been a victim of a heart attack on Wednesday. He was 50.

Former the Sharks and Springbok team mate Mark Andrews‚ who played as a lock forward‚ said they were notified of Small's passing on their 1995 Rugby World Cup winners and the death came as a shock to him.

“We've got a very close Whatsapp group and we've been made aware of his passing about an hour ago.

Springbok legend James Small has died

Springbok rugby’s most celebrated rebel James Small has died.
Sport
3 hours ago

"I spoke to him on his birthday and I had his Whatsapp profile open for some reason yesterday.

"He had changed his profile picture to one that had him‚ his son and his daughter‚” Andrews said.

“It's not nice. I'm shocked and I can't believe it. I've played rugby with him since I was 20 years old.

"He was 50 years old. It's unbelievable.”

Most read

  1. Lebo Mothiba's constantly tucked-in shirt becomes a talking point in Egypt Soccer
  2. Mzansi shows Thembinkosi Lorch all the love after historic goal Soccer
  3. Why Jay-Jay Okocha fears Bafana Bafana's Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch Soccer
  4. Bafana players set to pocket R670,000 each if they beat Nigeria in Afcon ... Soccer
  5. Bafana Bafana beat Egypt 1-0 and shock Africa Soccer

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester

Related articles

  1. Troubled heavyweights trying to focus on Currie Cup success Rugby
  2. John Dobson questions validity of single round Currie Cup Rugby
  3. Injury ravaged Western Province wary of Lood de Jager and Blue Bulls Rugby
  4. Super Rugby kings Crusaders face another rebuild Rugby
  5. Springbok legend James Small has died Rugby
  6. The pride of Canterbury lift the Super Rugby trophy for their loyal fans Sport
  7. Crusaders made to sweat by Jaguares for 10th Super Rugby title Rugby
  8. Frans Steyn back in the frame for Rassie's Boks Sport
X