Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky described teammate James Small as ‘”the fiercest competitor” and of “having a huge heart‚” as he paid tribute to his late friend.

Small‚ 50‚ died on Wednesday morning as a result of a heart attack after being hospitalised on Tuesday evening.

Small played 47 Tests for the Springboks‚ scoring 20 tries to surpass Danie Gerber’s Bok try-scoring record before the new record was later eclipsed by Joost van der Westhuizen.

Stransky and Small were Bok teammates between 1993-1996 and were both instrumental figures in South Africa’s triumphant 1995 Rugby World Cup final win on home soil over the All Blacks.

Stransky famously drop-kicked the winning points in extra time‚ but it was Small’s determined defence on opposite number Jonah Lomu that played a large part in keeping the All Blacks try-less in the match.