Lood de Jager’s mission to be fully fit for this year's Rugby Championship starts with a Currie Cup clash against Western Province in Cape Town on Saturday.

The big lock was included in the Blue Bulls squad for the trip by coach Pote Human in what will be his first competitive match since injury forced him to withdraw from Super Rugby in February.

With players like captain Burger Odendaal‚ Cornal Hendricks‚ Rosko Specman‚ Divan Rossouw‚ Simphiwe Matanzima and Embrose Papier‚ De Jager joins an experienced team with lots of Super Rugby experience.

Looking ahead of the trip‚ Human welcomed the availability of De Jager as a huge boost to his team as he will add value while at the same time working on his fitness for the Springboks.