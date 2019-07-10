SA Rugby mourns the death of Springbok legend James Small

Rugby

A file photo of former South African rugby captain Franscois Pienaar (R) congratulating James Small (L) on his tries against the British Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. South Africa.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says former Springbok wing James Small will be remembered for his passion for life and rugby.

The 1995 Rugby World Cup winner‚ who represented the Springboks in 47 Tests between 1992 and 1997‚ died on Wednesday at the age of 50.

SA Rugby confirmed that Small had a heart attack on Tuesday and was rushed to hospital‚ from where he died.

Small is now the fourth member of the 1995 Rugby World Cup winning squad to pass away.

Kitch Christie (coach)‚ Ruben Kruger (flank) and Joost van der Westhuizen (scrumhalf) have predeceased him in recent years.

“James‚ as a member of the triumphant Rugby World Cup squad from 1995‚ will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the South African public and we were devastated to hear of his passing‚” Alexander said.

“He always played with the type of passion and courage that encapsulate what Springbok rugby stands for and he lived his life in the same way.

"At 50 years old‚ Small died too young.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this very sad time."

