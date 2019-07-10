SA Rugby mourns the death of Springbok legend James Small

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says former Springbok wing James Small will be remembered for his passion for life and rugby.

The 1995 Rugby World Cup winner‚ who represented the Springboks in 47 Tests between 1992 and 1997‚ died on Wednesday at the age of 50.

SA Rugby confirmed that Small had a heart attack on Tuesday and was rushed to hospital‚ from where he died.

Small is now the fourth member of the 1995 Rugby World Cup winning squad to pass away.

Kitch Christie (coach)‚ Ruben Kruger (flank) and Joost van der Westhuizen (scrumhalf) have predeceased him in recent years.