Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth may be one of the more experienced of the national team players‚ but even he knows the national team captaincy isn't something that's passed around like sugar to the next door neighbour.

There's a number of senior players like Duane Vermeulen‚ Handre Pollard and Malcolm Marx who could easily stake a claim ahead of next week's Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.

Regular captain Siya Kolisi will miss part of the Rugby Championship because of injury‚ something that pushes Etzebeth into leadership contention.

The 75-time capped lock was the Springbok captain during the topsy-turvy 2017 season.