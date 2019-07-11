Rugby

Seasoned Stormers flyhalf to make Western Province debut

11 July 2019 - 16:30 By Craig Ray
Jean-Luc du Plessis of the DHL Stormers lines up a penalty during the 2019 Super Rugby game against the Highlanders at Newlands Rugby Stadium in Cape Town.
Jean-Luc du Plessis of the DHL Stormers lines up a penalty during the 2019 Super Rugby game against the Highlanders at Newlands Rugby Stadium in Cape Town.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Despite over 30 caps for the Stormers in Super Rugby‚ flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis will make his Currie Cup debut for Western Province at Newlands this weekend.

Du Plessis will lead the line when Western Province take on the Blue Bulls in the 2019 season-opener in Cape Town with young wing Edwill van der Merwe to also make his first Currie Cup appearance.

Injuries have hampered Du Plessis’ young career and since his Super Rugby debut in 2016‚ a range of hip and groin problems have routinely cut him down before the Currie Cup began.

Van der Merwe earned three Stormers caps at the back end of the 2019 campaign and showed tremendous promise. Coach John Dobson has rewarded that form with a cap.

SA Rugby mourns the death of Springbok legend James Small

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says former Springbok wing James Small will be remembered for his passion for life and rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

Du Plessis will form a halfback partnership with Justin Phillips‚ with Dan Kriel and Ruhan Nel in midfield alongside him.

Van der Merwe is on the right wing and will be joined in the back three by Seabelo Senatla and fullback SP Marais.

Loosehead prop Corne Fourie will make his Western Province debut in an experienced front row‚ which also features hooker Scarra Ntubeni and tighthead Wilco Louw.

Carlu Sadie‚ who was so impressive for the Lions in Super Rugby this year after the Stormers loaned him out‚ is back in Cape Town and takes his place on the bench alongside Kwenzo Blose and hooker Chad Solomon.

'A hero, a great Bok, a friend': Tributes pour in for James Small

Tributes poured in on social media on Wednesday as news spread of former Springbok James Small's death.
Sport
1 day ago

Salmaan Moerat joins captain Chris van Zyl in the second row‚ with JD Schickerling set to make his return from injury from the replacements bench.

No.8 Juarno Augustus is also back from injury and is joined in the loose trio by flanks Jaco Coetzee and Ernst van Rhyn. Coetzee was arguably the Stormers’ most consistent forward in Super Rugby.

Dobson said that given the single-round format of the Currie Cup‚ it is vital that his team make a strong start this weekend.

“We start the Currie Cup with a North-South derby at Newlands‚ so it is obviously something that everyone is looking forward to‚” Dobson said

“We have had a good pre-season and the focus is on making sure we can deliver from the word go this season.”

'I'm shocked and I can't believe it‚' says Mark Andrews after James Small's death

Former Springbok winger‚ James Small‚ one of South Africa's 1995 Rugby World Cup winners‚ has died.
Sport
1 day ago

Western Province:

15 SP Marais‚ 14 Edwill van der Merwe‚ 13 Ruhan Nel‚ 12 Dan Kriel‚ 11 Seabelo Senatla‚ 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis‚ 9 Justin Phillips‚ 8 Juarno Augustus‚ 7 Ernst van Rhyn‚ 6 Jaco Coetzee‚ 5 Chris van Zyl (c)‚ 4 Salmaan Moerat‚ 3 Wilco Louw‚ 2 Scarra Ntubeni‚ 1 Corne Fourie.

Subs:

16 Chad Solomon‚ 17 Kwenzo Blose‚ 18 Carlu Sadie‚ 19 JD Schickerling‚ 20 Chris Massyn‚ 21 Godlen Masimla‚ 22 Josh Stander‚ 23 Craig Barry.

Most read

  1. Lebo Mothiba's constantly tucked-in shirt becomes a talking point in Egypt Soccer
  2. Springbok legend James Small has died Rugby
  3. From Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula: The Bafana Bafana discussion gets heated Soccer
  4. Why Jay-Jay Okocha fears Bafana Bafana's Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch Soccer
  5. Bafana players set to pocket R670,000 each if they beat Nigeria in Afcon ... Soccer

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester

Related articles

  1. Lood de Jager begins Rugby Championship journey in Currie Cup Rugby
  2. Springbok scrumhalf Pienaar returns to the Cheetahs on a two-year contract Rugby
  3. Golden Lions' Cronjé gives his Currie Cup coach an unambiguous thumbs up Rugby
  4. Joel Stransky hails James Small as 'the fiercest competitor' Rugby
  5. Injury ravaged Western Province wary of Lood de Jager and Blue Bulls Rugby
  6. Springbok legend James Small has died Rugby
  7. John Dobson questions validity of single round Currie Cup Rugby
  8. Troubled heavyweights trying to focus on Currie Cup success Rugby
X