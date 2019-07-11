Seasoned Stormers flyhalf to make Western Province debut

Despite over 30 caps for the Stormers in Super Rugby‚ flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis will make his Currie Cup debut for Western Province at Newlands this weekend.

Du Plessis will lead the line when Western Province take on the Blue Bulls in the 2019 season-opener in Cape Town with young wing Edwill van der Merwe to also make his first Currie Cup appearance.

Injuries have hampered Du Plessis’ young career and since his Super Rugby debut in 2016‚ a range of hip and groin problems have routinely cut him down before the Currie Cup began.

Van der Merwe earned three Stormers caps at the back end of the 2019 campaign and showed tremendous promise. Coach John Dobson has rewarded that form with a cap.