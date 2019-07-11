In what will be another short Currie Cup‚ it's clear at the Sharks that two heads are better than one from a captaincy perspective.

This is where No8 Lubabalo Mthembu and centre Jeremy Ward fit in as co-captains this season.

Both of them will start Friday's Currie Cup opener against the Griquas at King's Park on Friday.

Everitt said the co-captain idea‚ one that's popular in New Zealand‚ is one that'll work for the Sharks.

“The theme for the campaign is to use the word growth.

"We spoke about growing the squad‚ the individuals‚ bringing youngsters through and this was a perfect opportunity in terms of developing Jeremy‚ who's shown outstanding leadership qualities and taking pressure of Mthembu‚ who's led before.