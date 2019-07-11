Rugby

Two heads are better than one at the Sharks

11 July 2019 - 16:10 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Dan du Preez (L) of the Cell C Sharks and Ardie Savea (R) of the Hurricanes have a long conversation after the Super Rugby match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on June 1 2019.
Dan du Preez (L) of the Cell C Sharks and Ardie Savea (R) of the Hurricanes have a long conversation after the Super Rugby match at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on June 1 2019.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

In what will be another short Currie Cup‚ it's clear at the Sharks that two heads are better than one from a captaincy perspective.

This is where No8 Lubabalo Mthembu and centre Jeremy Ward fit in as co-captains this season.

Both of them will start Friday's Currie Cup opener against the Griquas at King's Park on Friday.

Everitt said the co-captain idea‚ one that's popular in New Zealand‚ is one that'll work for the Sharks.

“The theme for the campaign is to use the word growth.

"We spoke about growing the squad‚ the individuals‚ bringing youngsters through and this was a perfect opportunity in terms of developing Jeremy‚ who's shown outstanding leadership qualities and taking pressure of Mthembu‚ who's led before.

SA Rugby mourns the death of Springbok legend James Small

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says former Springbok wing James Small will be remembered for his passion for life and rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

"I thought it would be good for Jeremy to have someone to lean on‚” Everitt said.

“It's more about wanting to grow leadership in the playing group than having an experienced leader going into the campaign.”

Also in the Sharks match-day 23 is former Springbok wing JP Pietersen‚ who's returned from French powerhouse club Toulon to lend experience to a starting line-up that also has Coenie Oosthuizen‚ Curwin Bosch and Lwazi Mvovo.

Pietersen's experience is something that Everitt is very happy with.

“We're all well aware of where JP's been in terms of Toulon in France. He's come back in really good shape and in the past‚ JP's been criticised for being out of condition‚ especially with his stints in Japan.

"He's come back a better person now and he's been a revelation in training‚” Everitt said.

Rebel with a cause: James Small, the James Dean of SA rugby

As fate, or maybe luck would have it, his career spanned the end of the amateur and the advent of the professional era. Although he was a real pro, ...
Sport
10 hours ago

There's also a fair smattering of youngsters from last year's successful title assault who also have Super Rugby experience.

Then there's scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba and loose-forward Phendulani Buthelezi‚ who were part of the Sharks' title winning Under-19 team last year.

The duo also featured for the Junior Springboks in last month's World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Everitt is keen to see what these two youngsters will bring to the Currie Cup table‚ but they've also got the requisite experience to make their landings a bit softer.

“His plan is bring youngsters through like Sanele Nohamba and Phendulani Buthelezi.

"Having a strong tight-five certainly helps in terms of bringing the youngsters through so that they're not under pressure at the set-piece‚ especially in the No8 and scrumhalf jerseys‚” Everitt said.

“Even though some players may have Super Rugby experience‚ a guy like Rubin van Heerden is a young lock‚ Hyron Andrews is also young and Kerron van Vuuren will be looking to make his mark.”

'A hero, a great Bok, a friend': Tributes pour in for James Small

Tributes poured in on social media on Wednesday as news spread of former Springbok James Small's death.
Sport
1 day ago

Teams:

Sharks:

15 Aphelele Fassi‚ 14 Kobus van Wyk‚ 13 JP Pietersen‚ 12 Jeremy Ward (c-c)‚ 11 Lwazi Mvovo‚ 10 Curwin Bosch‚ 9 Cameron Wright‚ 8 Tera Mtembu (c-c)‚ 7 Jacques Vermeulen‚ 6 Luke Stringer‚ 5 Hyron Andrews‚ 4 Ruben van Heerden‚ 3 Coenie Oosthuizen‚ 2 Kerron van Vuuren‚ 1 Juan Schoeman.

Subs:

16 Craig Burden‚ 17 Mzamo Majola‚ 18 John-Hubert Meyer‚ 19 Gideon Koegelenberg‚ 20 Phendulani Buthelezi‚ 21 Sanele Nohamba‚ 22 Marius Louw‚ 23 Rhyno Smith.

Most read

  1. Lebo Mothiba's constantly tucked-in shirt becomes a talking point in Egypt Soccer
  2. Springbok legend James Small has died Rugby
  3. Why Jay-Jay Okocha fears Bafana Bafana's Percy Tau and Thembinkosi Lorch Soccer
  4. Bafana players set to pocket R670,000 each if they beat Nigeria in Afcon ... Soccer
  5. Reactions to Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria match has tweeps ready for action Soccer

Latest Videos

AfriForum push for Malema's prosecution: ''He believes he is above the law."
Gas explosion leads to inferno in Worcester

Related articles

  1. Lood de Jager begins Rugby Championship journey in Currie Cup Rugby
  2. Springbok scrumhalf Pienaar returns to the Cheetahs on a two-year contract Rugby
  3. Golden Lions' Cronjé gives his Currie Cup coach an unambiguous thumbs up Rugby
  4. Joel Stransky hails James Small as 'the fiercest competitor' Rugby
  5. Injury ravaged Western Province wary of Lood de Jager and Blue Bulls Rugby
  6. Springbok legend James Small has died Rugby
  7. John Dobson questions validity of single round Currie Cup Rugby
  8. Troubled heavyweights trying to focus on Currie Cup success Rugby
  9. Super Rugby kings Crusaders face another rebuild Rugby
  10. The pride of Canterbury lift the Super Rugby trophy for their loyal fans Sport
X