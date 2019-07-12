For Springbok and Lions wing Aphiwe Dyantyi‚ second-season blues isn't something that applied to him.

His Super Rugby franchise had a disappointing season compared to the previous three and indirectly‚ that may have affected him.

Personally‚ he still had a good season and its one that's seen him get into the Springbok squad ahead of the Rugby Championship.

However‚ his thirst to succeed hasn't been quenched‚ especially after winning the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award last year.

This year comes with a new but expected challenge that is the Rugby World Cup‚ one Dyantyi feels he is ready for should he make the cut.

Dyantyi isn't concerned by his success last season as he has his team mates to thank for his consistent improvement.

“If it is difficult‚ I would have made it difficult for myself because for me‚ just being on the field is exciting. When the time comes‚ I'll just do what the team needs me to do. I can imagine people always think that the high standards you speak of is something magnificent I've done. I don't see it like that‚” Dyantyi said.

“It's all the little things that everyone does on the field and the little part that I need to do‚ you'll see it as a high standard or amazing. It also helps being around great players because that uplifts me.”

There's still another four Test matches plus a warm-up game before the focus shifts to September's Rugby World Cup in Japan. Dyantyi said they could already feel the excitement in regards with the showpiece tournament even though there's two months left plus a fair bit of rugby that needs to be played.

South Africa start their truncated Rugby Championship campaign with a Test against Australia at Ellis Park next week before a trip to Wellington to face the All Blacks on July 27.

“Playing for the Springboks is such a great honour and a privilege. The prospect of representing your country at a World Cup makes the prospect more and more exciting for me‚” Dyantyi said.

“I'm looking forward to that and the guys are looking forward to that. If you've been to our training sessions‚ you'll see how excited the guys are in terms of what lies ahead this year‚” Dyantyi said.