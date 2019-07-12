WATCH | Springboks' Rugby World Cup video gives Mzansi the feels
The Springboks have called on South Africans to rally behind them as they set out to represent the country in Japan.
With less than 70 days to go until the Rugby World Cup, the Springboks released an emotional video, asking South Africa to stand together. And it's given Mzansi the feels.
In the short video, current captain Siya Kolisi breaks out into the national anthem while on a video call with his son, Nicholas Siyamthanda.
Watch it below:
The campaign is called #StrongerTogether and the Boks will start their World Cup campaign from Pool B, where they will go against New Zealand, Italy, Namibia and Canada.
They will kick off their games against the All Blacks in Yokohama on September 21, then Namibia a week later, before facing Italy on October 4.
The Boks will end their campaign in the Pool stage on October 8, when they go head-to-head with Canada.