Rugby

St John's College names rugby terraces after former Springbok Owen Nkumane

14 July 2019 - 13:57 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The rugby terraces at St John's College have been named after former Springbok Owen Nkumane.
Image: Alon Skuy

St John's College has named the terraces above its rugby field after former Springbok Owen Nkumane.

"St John’s College honoured Old Johannian Mr Owen Nkumane by naming the terraces above Burger Field The Owen Nkumane Terraces at Gaudy Day (Founders' Day) on Saturday July 13," the school said in a statement.

According to the private boys' school, Nkumane, who matriculated from the school in 1994, had an "illustrious sporting career" at St John's.

He was the first black captain of the rugby first team which beat Paarl Boys' High. 

Nkumane was awarded his Springbok colours in November 1998 and went on to play four matches in the green and gold.

Chairman of council at St John's College Prof Jon Patricios described Nkumane as a pioneer in transforming sport in the country.

