Rugby

Aphiwe Dyantyi injury blow for the Springboks

15 July 2019 - 14:47 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Aphiwe Dyantyi speaks during the Springboks media briefing in Pretoria on July 11 2019.
Aphiwe Dyantyi speaks during the Springboks media briefing in Pretoria on July 11 2019.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

The Springboks’ preparations for the Rugby Championship have been rocked by the withdrawal of exciting Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi.

Dyantyi has suffered a hamstring injury and the Boks team management confirmed that the winger‚ who is the reigning World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year‚ has returned to the Golden Lions to undergo rehabilitation.

The Bok speedster picked up the injury during the Springboks' training on Friday.

He was due to see a specialist on Monday afternoon to discuss treatment options and a possible time frame for his return to action.

The Boks will not be calling a replacement for Dyantyi as they have sufficient cover in the camp in Johannesburg.

The Springboks begin their Rugby Championship campaign against Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus will announce his squad on Wednesday.

