Springboks leadership group excites Matt Proudfoot

Springboks forwards coach Matt Proudfoot is pleased with the experienced group of leaders they have in the squad as the South Africans prepare for the Rugby Championship and the Rugby World Cup later in the year.

The Boks' begin their quest for the Rugby Championship when they host Australia at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

Coach Johan 'Rassie' Erasmus will be without injured captain Siya Kolisi and the responsibility of leading the team will fall on either Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Tendai Mtawarira and Lood de Jager.

Du Toit‚ Etzebeth‚ Marx‚ Kitshoff or Mtawarira have led their teams at Super Rugby level and Proudfoot said it is pleasing to see that they have so many players who can assume the leadership roles.