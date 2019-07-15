Rugby

Springboks leadership group excites Matt Proudfoot

15 July 2019 - 16:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Springboks forwards coach Matt Proudfoot with the players during a training session at St Stithians School in Johannesburg on July 15 2019.
Springboks forwards coach Matt Proudfoot with the players during a training session at St Stithians School in Johannesburg on July 15 2019.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Springboks forwards coach Matt Proudfoot is pleased with the experienced group of leaders they have in the squad as the South Africans prepare for the Rugby Championship and the Rugby World Cup later in the year.

The Boks' begin their quest for the Rugby Championship when they host Australia at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

Coach Johan 'Rassie' Erasmus will be without injured captain Siya Kolisi and the responsibility of leading the team will fall on either Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Eben Etzebeth‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Tendai Mtawarira and Lood de Jager.

Du Toit‚ Etzebeth‚ Marx‚ Kitshoff or Mtawarira have led their teams at Super Rugby level and Proudfoot said it is pleasing to see that they have so many players who can assume the leadership roles.

'We want to win the Rugby Championships‚" says Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus

With Saturday's opening Rugby Championship game against Australia looming‚ Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus already has an idea of what his ...
Sport
1 day ago

“It is pleasing to see how many franchise leaders we have in the squad‚” said Proudfoot in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

“You look at Steven Kitshoff‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Eben‚ PSTD (Du Toit) and Beast (Mtawarira)‚ there are a lot of players who have been leaders for their franchises in Super Rugby.

"Now it is for someone to take the leadership role on his shoulders until Siya is ready.

"We have been really pleased with the way he (Kolisi) is coming back and progressing.”

But Proudfoot conceded that Kolisi's absence would affect the balance of the back row.

“Balance is important and how you pick a back row is indicative of how you want to control the flow of the game‚" he said.

Aphiwe Dyantyi injury blow for the Springboks

The Springboks’ preparations for the Rugby Championship have been rocked by the withdrawal of exciting Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi.
Sport
4 hours ago

"He (Kolisi) is an exceptional leader.

"He has grown very well in the role and I have known him since he was 19 years old.”

Proudfoot also expressed delight as having Bulls lock De Jager back in contention after a long injury lay-off.

“I was delighted to see him get 55 minutes for the Bulls in Currie Cup at the weekend‚" he said.

"He played well and he was solid on the line out.

"What you can see is that they lost a little bit of structure when he was not around."

Proudfoot added that the Boks would not call up a replacement for injured winger Aphiwe Dyantyi as they have sufficient cover in the camp in Johannesburg.

WATCH | Springboks' Rugby World Cup video gives Mzansi the feels

The video has all the right feels!
Sport
3 days ago

A hamstring injury has ruled him out of the opening weeks of the Rugby Championship.

“Aphiwe injured his hamstring at training on Friday‚" he said.

"He will see a specialist to get an update on that and he is out for the start of the Championship.

"Whatever the specialist advises us on‚ we will phase him back into the team.

"But he is definitely out of the start.

"We are not bringing anyone in because we have confidence in the other four wingers who are with us in camp.

"We are comfortable.”

Most read

  1. Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has already taken a decision on his future Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane says Pirates and Chiefs fans probably won’t accept him ... Soccer
  3. From Robert Marawa to Fikile Mbalula: The Bafana Bafana discussion gets heated Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane about George Lebese: 'He spoke to the media a lot and was on ... Soccer
  5. WATCH | Bafana receive rousing reception at OR Tambo Airport after return from ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Step back in time to the first steps on the moon
Jacob Zuma’s first date with the Zondo commission

Related articles

  1. Former national Sevens captain Mpho Mbiyozo on a crusade to coaching excellence Sport
  2. St John's College names rugby terraces after former Springbok Owen Nkumane Rugby
  3. Will Genia's experience puts Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach in the shade Sport
  4. James Small: A Rugby World Cup star who blazed brightly News
  5. Kiwis, Boks seek a psychological edge Sport
  6. Job done for Western Province Rugby
  7. Lions dedicate win to James Small Rugby
  8. Aphiwe Dyantyi targets the World Cup to quench the thirst for success Rugby
X