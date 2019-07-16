Veteran prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira will make a decision on his Springbok future later this year after the World Cup in Japan.

Mtawarira‚ who has played over 100 Test matches for the Boks‚ is facing stiff competition from the younger members of the team like Lizo Gqoboka‚ who had a terrific Super Rugby season with the Bulls.

The Boks host Australia in the first match of the Rugby Championships at Ellis Park on Saturday and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot insisted that he still has a lot of rugby left in him.

“I will make that decision (to retire) later on in the year‚” said the 33-year-old Mtawarira.

Mtawarira said competing with younger players who are stepping up is good for everyone on the team as they pushe him to work even harder as the Boks bid to win the World Cup.

“There is a lot of competition in the national team and it is good because it pushes me to work even harder‚" he said.