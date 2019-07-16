Aphiwe Dyantyi's hamstring injury would have been enough to cause heart palpitations in a different era.

But while Dyanyi will be missed when the Springboks host Australia in the opening match of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday‚ assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is happy that they have enough cover waiting in the wings.

With Makazole Mapimpi‚ S'busiso Nkosi and Cheslin Kolbe all playing well for their respective Super Rugby and French Top 14 teams‚ a lack of form and fitness is the least of Stick's and to an extent‚ Johan “Rassie” Erasmus's concerns.