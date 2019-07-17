Australia aren't as formidable as New Zealand‚ but over the years‚ they have proven to be a team South Africa have consistently battled to put away.

Ahead of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash between South Africa and Australia at Ellis Park‚ Springbok utility back Jesse Kriel said they were aware of the need to be clinical against the Wallabies.

“It's funny that you ask this because this is a conversation we had as a team.

"The great thing is that we've had three weeks where we've worked on our conditioning‚ everyone has got a good baseline so that won't be a problem going into the test match‚” Kriel said.

“Something that's also important is that in Test matches‚ it's about who makes the least mistakes.

"We'll be going into the game hoping to execute as well as we can and hopefully that leads into getting a good result.”