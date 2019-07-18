Rugby

Cape Town Sevens adds women’s tournament

18 July 2019 - 12:59 By Craig Ray
SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

The popular Cape Town leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series will take place over three days instead of two to accommodate an inaugural women’s event in 2019.

The Springbok Women’s Sevens team will make their South African debut on the afternoon of Friday 13 December at Cape Town Stadium.

It’s the kick off of a long weekend of rugby action‚ which will culminate with men’s and women’s finals on Sunday evening (15 December).

“We are extremely excited about the addition of the women’s event‚” said Jurie Roux‚ SA Rugby chief executive.

“Over the last four years‚ the HSBC Cape Town Sevens has delivered a world-class event for spectators and players alike‚ and we are working very hard to ensure the same high standards and expectations are met this year.

“The combined men’s and women’s event provides the first chance for a South African audience to see the leading women’s players in live action.”

There are 16 men’s and 12 women’s teams competing at the second stop on the 2019/20 calendar.

