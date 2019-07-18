Du Preez twins follow rest of family out King’s Park door

Sharks looseforward Springbok twins Jean-Luc and Daniel du Preez will join their brother Rob at Sale Sharks on a permanent basis following the termination of father Robert senior’s coaching duties at King’s Park.

On Wednesday the Sharks parted ways with Du Preez senior after a fractious time at the helm of the union.

Hours later the twins were unveiled as Sale players.

Although there were platitudes in the official press release wishing each other well and so on‚ the reality is that Robert’s relationship with the Sharks board had completely broken down.

Outgoing chief executive Gary Teichmann chose his words carefully when discussing coach Du Preez’s position.