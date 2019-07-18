Rugby

Du Preez twins follow rest of family out King’s Park door

18 July 2019 - 13:22 By Craig Ray
The Cell C Sharks head coach Robert du Preez has often been criticised for fielding all three of his sons in the same team.
The Cell C Sharks head coach Robert du Preez has often been criticised for fielding all three of his sons in the same team.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Sharks looseforward Springbok twins Jean-Luc and Daniel du Preez will join their brother Rob at Sale Sharks on a permanent basis following the termination of father Robert senior’s coaching duties at King’s Park.

On Wednesday the Sharks parted ways with Du Preez senior after a fractious time at the helm of the union.

Hours later the twins were unveiled as Sale players.

Although there were platitudes in the official press release wishing each other well and so on‚ the reality is that Robert’s relationship with the Sharks board had completely broken down.

Outgoing chief executive Gary Teichmann chose his words carefully when discussing coach Du Preez’s position.

Rebels' Naisarani only debutant in Australia's team to face the Springboks

The Melbourne Rebels high impact No 8 Isi Naisarani is the only debutant in the Wallabies’ much revised team to play the Springboks at Emirates ...
Sport
2 hours ago

“We have reached an agreement with Robert going forward and he won’t be coaching next year‚” Teichmann said.

“We haven’t looked beyond the Currie Cup (for a new coach) yet.”

That was it. No ‘thank you’ or ‘good luck’.

Du Preez had also lost the support of the bulk of the dressing room‚ which in turn made the position of his sons a difficult one.

Flyhalf Rob was at the centre of much of the discord during the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

Despite obvious poor form‚ he was consistently selected over the in-form Curwin Bosch.

Etzebeth to captain the Springboks in clash against Australia at Ellis Park

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has named experienced lock Eben Etzebeth as captain for the Rugby Championship clash against Australia at Ellis Park ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Coaches have the prerogative to choose whom they like‚ but the waters were muddied by the familial connection and it became farcical when Du Preez junior played.

Fortunately Jean-Luc and Daniel were superb performers and were rightly picked when fit.

But their position at the union had become untenable due to the fallout around their father.

Sale‚ who had originally contracted both Daniel and Jean-Luc on short-term contracts to cover the Rugby World Cup period‚ extended those offers to three years.

Sale Sharks Director of Rugby Steve Diamond was especially pleased to tie Jean-Luc and Daniel down on long-term contracts.

Kriel says the Boks have to be clinical against Australia

Australia aren't as formidable as New Zealand‚ but over the years‚ they have proven to be a team South Africa have consistently battled to put away.
Sport
1 day ago

“The twins joining the club on a permanent basis really completes the jigsaw in our pack so we can properly compete and challenge for silverware over the next few seasons‚” Diamond said.

“We are delighted to have reached an agreement with the Sharks and I look forward to welcoming the boys in August.” 

Jean-Luc said: “I’m really excited and honoured to announce that I will be joining Sale Sharks again. I really enjoyed my short stint with the club late last year‚ so much so that I have decided to sign another contract in the UK.

'Beast' Mtawarira nears decision on Springbok future

Veteran prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira will make a decision on his Springbok future later this year after the World Cup in Japan.
Sport
2 days ago

“The club has set really high standards and the squad that has been built is really exciting and signals the clubs intent within the Premiership.”

Twin Brother Dan added: “I’ve heard some really good things about the club from Rob and Jean-Luc and can’t wait to link up with Sale in the winter and play some rugby with my brothers.

“I’m excited about the new challenge ahead in Manchester and can’t wait to test myself in one of the toughest leagues in the world.”

Most read

  1. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  2. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  3. Passenger gives police statement about 'hit' on Marc Batchelor Soccer
  4. Tributes pour in for Marc Batchelor: 'Crime keeps robbing us' Soccer
  5. Mabena Mabena translates into two words: Baxter out! Soccer

Latest Videos

Top 5 ssssnake videos for World Snake Day 2019
Drone footage of baboon moving through Joburg suburb

Related articles

  1. Corne Fourie happy to be Western Province ‘piano mover’ Rugby
  2. Boks set for depth test in Aphiwe Dyantyi's absence Rugby
  3. Changes at the Sharks as Eduard Coetzee is appointed new CEO Rugby
  4. Aphiwe Dyantyi injury blow for the Springboks Rugby
  5. Springboks leadership group excites Matt Proudfoot Rugby
  6. 'We want to win the Rugby Championships‚" says Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus Rugby
  7. Western Province looks to create defensive pressure away from breakdown Rugby
  8. St John's College names rugby terraces after former Springbok Owen Nkumane Rugby
X