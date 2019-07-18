JD Schickerling packs down at flank against Sharks

Western Province have boosted their lineout options by including JD Schickerling at blindside flank for Saturday’s round two Currie Cup clash against the Sharks in Durban.

The 2.01m tall Schickerling usually plays lock but his mobility and physicality make him an interesting proposition on the side of the scrum.

Coach John Dobson decided on the move after No 8 Juarno Augustus was ruled out due to a bicep injury.

Jaco Coetzee will wear the No 8 jersey.

Schickerling came off the bench during last week’s 20-5 win over the Blue Bulls and at Newlands gave an eye catching display‚ which included some heavy hits and some good support play in addition to his lineout work.