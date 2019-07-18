Rebels' Naisarani only debutant in Australia's team to face the Springboks

The Melbourne Rebels high impact No 8 Isi Naisarani is the only debutant in the Wallabies’ much revised team to play the Springboks at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

The starting side looks very different to the one that last played‚ while just 10 of the 23 that played England at the end of last year were included for Saturday’s Rugby Championship opener.

Australia coach Michael Cheika surprised somewhat by including Waratahs prop Harry Johnson-Holmes on the bench after the front ranker only arrived in the country on Wednesday night.

Another prop James Slipper returns to the side after a long absence as does scrumhalf Nic White who has been playing in Europe.

White surprisingly cracks the nod ahead of the vastly experienced Will Genia but it is a selection that may give the Wallabies greater accuracy in their kick and chase game.