“Take where he was last year in Super Rugby‚ his service‚ spot kicks and technical things like defence and attack‚ they were awesome in this level of the game.

"Hopefully‚ he can grow from here because he has gained a lot of confidence.

"But the opposition will just get tougher and tougher in the coming weeks and at the Rugby World Cup.

"It is a great start from him and he can be proud of his performance.”

Jantjies was replaced by Cobus Reinach of Northampton in England after 65 minutes and Erasmus said he was happy with the depth in the team as he still has De Klerk‚ Embrose Papier and Ivan van Zyl.

“Things can change quickly in rugby with injuries‚ loss of form and those kinds of things but as we sit here we are happy‚" he said.