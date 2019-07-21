'We're aware we're not close to a world class performance‚' says Bok coach Erasmus

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says they are nowhere near the standard they have set themselves even after the hard-fought 35-17 win over Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Boks delivered grit and determination in their first match since November as the coach gambled with an experimental side in the absence of senior players.

He welcomed the result as it will give his charges confidence ahead of their second Rugby Championship outing against the All Blacks of New Zealand on Saturday.

“We are aware that we are not close to a world class performance‚” he said.

“It was more individuals who stood out in the game to raise their hands in Test match rugby‚ that that was the biggest take out.