The Springboks may have vanquished the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship opener but it is the All Blacks who have been in their cross hairs for the last few months.

The sides meet in Wellington on Saturday and despite some sterling individual performances against Australia at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg at the weekend‚ Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is likely to stick to his plans for this encounter.

“There’s 13 guys already in New Zealand‚” said Erasmus about the advance party he dispatched to New Zealand last Thursday.

“Eight will join them with the coaches and then there’s 10 flying.”

His team’s 35-17 victory over Australia wasn’t without hiccup‚ but it was convincing enough to provide the coach food for thought.