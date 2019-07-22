Rugby

Frans Steyn: 'Two years ago who would have thought we’d beat Australia?'

22 July 2019 - 17:05 By Liam Del Carme
Frans Steyn of the Springboks tries to break away from Wallabies players during their championship rugby encounter at Emirates Airline Park
Frans Steyn of the Springboks tries to break away from Wallabies players during their championship rugby encounter at Emirates Airline Park
Image: Masi Losi

Now vastly experienced‚ Frans Steyn 2.0 has been unleashed on the international scene.

He is barely recognisable from the precociously gifted 19-year old who made his Test debut in 2006 and who got to lift the Webb Ellis Cup a year later.

The flowing locks are gone but with time‚ maturity‚ and dare we say‚ wisdom‚ have been bestowed on Steyn while he plied his trade in France.

Steyn‚ who last played for the Springboks in 2017‚ was supposed to be back in the set-up last year but injury precluded his involvement.

“I got injured in the final. I couldn’t lift my arm. There was something on the bone.

"It was tough. I’m just glad Rassie (Erasmus) gave me another chance‚” said Steyn after the Boks beat the Wallabies 35-17 at Ellis Park.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus' All Blacks plan remains in place

The Springboks may have vanquished the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship opener but it is the All Blacks who have been in their cross hairs for ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“I can’t remember when last I played here. It can be 10 years‚” said Steyn‚ whose memory clearly failed him.

The last time he played for the Boks was in fact at Ellis Park two years ago.

“It was something special‚" he continued.

"I tried enjoying it as much as I can because they can send me back to France tomorrow. And then it’s over.”

Steyn‚ whose last four Test appearances have all been off the bench‚ admits that there is such detail to the Bok method these days that it takes a while to take it all in.

“I’m still trying to get into Rassie’s game plan and structures that they have‚" he said.

"No one is ever happy not to start but I’m actually happy I didn’t start because I’m still trying to get used to the structures and the stuff.

Boks coach Erasmus warns against the increasing hero-worship for Jantjies

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has warned against the increasing hero-worship and adulation for emerging scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies after his ...
Sport
1 day ago

“In France I can’t say we don’t get coached that well but Rassie and his team have really stepped up and it is very professional.”

Steyn appears less impetuous than he was when he left South Africa for Racing Metro a decade ago.

He is level-headed enough to know his selection now isn’t necessarily a guaranteed path to RWC selection.

“I don’t know. That’s Rassie’s decision‚" he said.

"I’m here enjoying my time.

"My wife is in Bloemfontein with the kids. I’ve been overseas a long while now.

Springboks loose-forward Rynhardt Elstadt determined to grab his opportunity

Multi-faceted loose-forward Rynhardt Elstadt first made his name in 2011 when he man-handled then Springbok veteran Bakkies Botha in a Super Rugby ...
Sport
2 days ago

“I know our country has its problems but we are fortunate with what we have. I’m just enjoying South Africa at the moment.”

He has also been around long enough to know that his time with the Boks won’t be plain sailing.

“I’ve had my ups and downs‚" he said.

"There will be screw ups but that is part of the game and it builds character.”

The 32-year-old was left enthused by the Bok performance against the Wallabies.

“We are a bunch of different guys being thrown together‚" he said.

"There are about 13 guys over (in New Zealand) already. For us to have won is amazing.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi back at training

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was back at Western Province training on Monday while the national team headed to New Zealand to face the All Blacks.
Sport
4 hours ago

"That was a good win.

"We made mistakes and there will be people who will say we were lucky but this is Test rugby and we won.

"That is what matters.

“There are 13 guys in New Zealand and we still beat Australia.

"Two years ago who would have thought we’d beat Australia? I was sitting overseas and I wouldn’t have said this.

“It is just unbelievable what Rassie and SA Rugby did.”

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  2. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer
  3. Danny Jordaan appointed the third vice president of Caf in shock move Soccer
  4. Stuart Baxter must go‚ says Owen da Gama Soccer
  5. Cricket World Cup final umpire admits 'error' Cricket

Latest Videos

'Public protector must be removed' - Maimane speaks at neighbourhood safety ...
'The report is fundamentally flawed': Ramaphosa hits back at public protector's ...

Related articles

  1. A Bok win will leave New Zealand under a dark cloud Sport
  2. A Springbok star is born: Herschel Jantjies gets an ovation Sport
  3. Boks coach Erasmus warns against the increasing hero-worship for Jantjies Rugby
  4. 'We're aware we're not close to a world class performance‚' says Bok coach ... Rugby
  5. Herschel Jantjies’ brace downs Wallabies at Ellis Park Rugby
  6. Western Province coach John Dobson perplexed by his team’s lack of passion Rugby
  7. Why Francois Louw says Bok newcomer Herschel Jantjies looks the part Rugby
  8. WATCH | When Ellis Park warmed up for Clegg, Small and Australia's 11-year ... Rugby
  9. WATCH | Gwijo Squad's support for the Boks will give you all the feels Rugby
  10. WATCH | James Small's children remember him on the field Rugby
X