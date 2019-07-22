Now vastly experienced‚ Frans Steyn 2.0 has been unleashed on the international scene.

He is barely recognisable from the precociously gifted 19-year old who made his Test debut in 2006 and who got to lift the Webb Ellis Cup a year later.

The flowing locks are gone but with time‚ maturity‚ and dare we say‚ wisdom‚ have been bestowed on Steyn while he plied his trade in France.

Steyn‚ who last played for the Springboks in 2017‚ was supposed to be back in the set-up last year but injury precluded his involvement.

“I got injured in the final. I couldn’t lift my arm. There was something on the bone.

"It was tough. I’m just glad Rassie (Erasmus) gave me another chance‚” said Steyn after the Boks beat the Wallabies 35-17 at Ellis Park.