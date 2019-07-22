Rugby

WATCH | James Small's children remember him on the field

22 July 2019 - 10:38 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Caleb and Ruby Small during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 20 2019.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

It was a cheek-wiping moment as James Small's children, Ruby and Caleb, stood on the field at Ellis Park as the Boks ran out to Johnny Clegg's Impi

The former Springbok died of a suspected heart attack on July 10, while the Grammy nominee died after a battle with pancreatic cancer on July 16.

Sports presenter Minnie Dlamini-Jones was the official flag bearer and shared a heartwarming message on Twitter about the moment with Small's children.

"I stood with #JamesSmall's kids as we sang the national anthem. Two of the strongest and bravest kids who stood in front of the world days after losing their dad."

