Springbok loose-forward Francois Louw says Herschel Jantjies looked the part in his first Test against Australia at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

The nippy Jantjies‚ who excelled in all the basics in the 35-17 win‚ also scored two tries as South Africa claimed a crucial bonus-point win in the Rugby Championship opener.

“It was a huge occasion for him.

"We had a three-week pre-season camp and he was in the mix.

"He was nervous as it was his first time among the boys and for him to play his first game like he played was phenomenal‚” Louw said.

“I don’t doubt the fact that he’s got a bright future ahead of him. I hope to see more of him in the number nine jersey in the future.”